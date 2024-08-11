Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.73 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $52.64 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00010166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00100378 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000128 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.10916857 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $84,101,910.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

