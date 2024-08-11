Unison Advisors LLC Has $42.36 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,424,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212,039 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $42,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,878,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,376 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,762,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,664 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 17,329.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,188,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,872,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.07. The company had a trading volume of 324,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

