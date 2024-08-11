Unison Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 786.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.57. 3,053,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,289. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

