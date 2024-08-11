Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,751,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $58.53 during trading hours on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

