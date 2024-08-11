Unison Advisors LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,985,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,129,927,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,972,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 25,795,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,340,824. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

