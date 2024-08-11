Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 7,193 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTMFree Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 504,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,181. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.