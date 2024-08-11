Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 7,193 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMTM. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 504,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,181. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

