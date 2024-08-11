Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 194 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,087 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.9% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,842 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,894 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. TD Cowen increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.45.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $126.53. 3,070,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,108. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.18. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

