Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 368,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $105.35. The stock had a trading volume of 682,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,177. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

