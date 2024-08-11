Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,516,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,621,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.49 and a 200-day moving average of $239.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

