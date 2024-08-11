Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. Under Armour also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

UAA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,445,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

