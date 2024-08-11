UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

UDR stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR



UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

