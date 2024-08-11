UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $43.00 at Scotiabank

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.61.

Get UDR alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Stock Up 1.2 %

UDR stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UDR will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in UDR in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.