UBS Group Lowers Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $47.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $44.86. 1,476,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,342. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. Papa Johns International has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $83.51.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa Johns International

In other Papa Johns International news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Papa Johns International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period.

Papa Johns International Company Profile



Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.



