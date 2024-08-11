UBS Group Lowers Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $12.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Performance

JBI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.