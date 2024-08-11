UBS Group Lowers Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Price Target to $84.00

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 408,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,703. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $96.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.05 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 57.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $2,035,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

