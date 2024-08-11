UBS Group Cuts Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $21.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 2,039,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,049. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after acquiring an additional 43,352 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $596,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,453,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.