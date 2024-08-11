Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.95. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

