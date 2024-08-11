U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $7.21. 1,208,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPVG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

