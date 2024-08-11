Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,740,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,982,000 after buying an additional 260,924 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,308,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,270 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETRN. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

NYSE ETRN remained flat at $12.42 during trading hours on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

