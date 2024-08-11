Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 1,252,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,693. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 121,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $473,000. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $21,165,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

