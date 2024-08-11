Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,881,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,661. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 1,724,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,724,137 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.