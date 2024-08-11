Truist Financial Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $79.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 1,164,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,016,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $161,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,912 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,504,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 503,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after buying an additional 782,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

