Truist Financial Lowers PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair lowered shares of PetIQ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PetIQ

PetIQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PETQ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 1,365,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,811. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.71.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PetIQ news, Director Scott Huff sold 12,117 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $268,876.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetIQ

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 86.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PetIQ by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 1.3% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetIQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetIQ

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.