Truist Financial Lowers Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $66.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 119.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 669,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $463.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $58.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

