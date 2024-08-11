Truist Financial Increases Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target to $59.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

NASDAQ:ASTH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 145,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,662. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Astrana Health had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $486.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astrana Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

