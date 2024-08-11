Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. 832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

