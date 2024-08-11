Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of TSU stock opened at C$40.49 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.98.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
