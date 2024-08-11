TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.79.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,028. The stock has a market cap of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -108.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 116.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.