Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. 10,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 41,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Trigon Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$175.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Trigon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.