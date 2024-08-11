Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $82.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Get Trex alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Trex

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX remained flat at $60.70 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,836,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,435. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth $31,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.