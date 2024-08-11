Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $32,620.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,033,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,915,677.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Tuesday, July 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 22,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $228,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $39,100.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $134,925.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 20,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00.

Travelzoo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 157.07%. The business had revenue of $21.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TZOO

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $101,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.