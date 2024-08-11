TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $1,012,230.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,770.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $162.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $171.98.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
