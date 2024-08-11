TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director Sells $1,012,230.00 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,012,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,770.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $162.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -479.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $171.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,214,000 after buying an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

