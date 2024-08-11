Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Raised to $115.00 at Citigroup

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.51.

Trade Desk stock traded up $11.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.30. 13,299,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 248.26, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,606,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after buying an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,710,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

