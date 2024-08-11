TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,977. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

