Toast’s (TOST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Toast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at $2,879,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 68,875 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

