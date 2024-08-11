TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $120.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TKO Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.