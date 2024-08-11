Thrive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $415,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,249. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 116,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

