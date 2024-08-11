Thrive Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,683,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243,939. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

