Thrive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 149,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Hasbro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $64.27. 1,313,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,774. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

