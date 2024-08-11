Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after buying an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ADI traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.31. 2,482,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,276. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.