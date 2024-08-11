Threshold 24-Hour Volume Reaches $199.31 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 25.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $257.52 million and approximately $199.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02222829 USD and is up 9.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $34,025,688.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

