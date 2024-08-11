The Root Network (ROOT) Price Down 7.5% This Week

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Root Network has a total market cap of $26.12 million and $4.39 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Root Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Root Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Root Network Token Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02769217 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,452,515.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Root Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Root Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.