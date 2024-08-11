The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average of $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.