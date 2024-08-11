The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 880,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,459. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,121 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,031 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $12,701,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 662,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 250,949 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

