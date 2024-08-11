The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THG stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.91) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

