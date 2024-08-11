The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $16.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

