The Goldman Sachs Group Increases FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $4.75

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 11,132,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,669. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $837.52 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in FIGS by 50.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FIGS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 133,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

