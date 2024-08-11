The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) to Neutral

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of SVV stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,585. Savers Value Village has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 160,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

