The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Price Target to $8.00

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,287. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,333,728.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Payoneer Global news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $2,137,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,333,728.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,783,948 shares of company stock worth $9,713,888. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth $986,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 203,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,790,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 178,842 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

