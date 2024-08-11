The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.14. 969,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

