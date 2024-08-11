Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.21. 3,066,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

